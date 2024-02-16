From 'Dunki' to 'The Kerala Story': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Dunki (Hindi)

The film explores the theme of immigration, portraying the challenges faced by individuals as they embark on the arduous journey to pursue their dreams abroad, famously termed the ‘donkey flight’. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the movie features talented actors including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar, each adding depth to the narrative fabric of the film. Read our review here

Streaming on Netflix from February 15.

The Kerala Story (Hindi)

The movie features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani in pivotal roles and delves into the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to another religion in Kerala, forcing them into joining terrorist groups. Though the film generated a lot of positive reviews in North India, the film was condemned by Malayali audiences who criticised the filmmaker for presenting a claim without backing it with proper data. Read our review here

Streaming on ZEE5 from February 15.

Salaar (Hindi)

In their early years, Deva(Prabhas) and Varadharaja Mannar (Prithviraj) were friends. Deva and Varadha shared an unbreakable friendship. Varadha is the son of Raja Mannar (Jagapathi Babu), who governs the region of Khansar. Although Deva left Khansar, he pledged to return at Varadha's beckoning. At Varadha's request, Deva returns to Khansar, triggering chaos amid a 'Game of Thrones '-esque conflict for power, resembling the famous HBO series. Read our review here

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from February 16.

This Is Me… Now (English)

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is set to release her ninth studio album titled “This Is Me… Now,” which forms a segment of a three-part project chronicling Lopez’s romantic journey, including her reconnection with actor Ben Affleck and quest for love.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 16.

Queen Elizabeth (Malayalam)

Starring Meera Jasmine as the titular character, 'Queen Elizabeth' is a fun, slightly unconventional tale centred around an urban woman, who faces some lows in her life. Though not as classy as Miranda Priestly in 'Devil Wears Prada' or quirky as Priya S Nair in 'My Boss', Elizabeth Angel is a woman with some mystery who many would love to decode as the film progresses.

Streaming on ZEE5 from February 14.