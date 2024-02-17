Film exhibitors not to release Malayalam movies in theatres from Thursday

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has announced it won't screen Malayalam movies that are slated to release in theatres from February 22 (Thursday). The association said it was forced to take the step as the film producers continue to violate the OTT window-period norms set by the exhibitors.

As per the present contract, there should be a 42-day window-period between theatre and OTT releases. However, FEUOK president K Vijayakumar said the producers continue to flout the norms and release movies on OTT platforms much earlier.

The decision by FEUOK is expected to affect films like 'Manjummel Boys', which is set to release on 22. Other big-budget movies like Dileep-starrer 'Thankamani' may also be affected. Already released films like Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' and Naslen, Mamitha Baiju-starrer 'Premalu', however, won't face any trouble.

The FEUOK has often resorted to such steps to protest against the violation of the OTT window-period norms. Last year, it shut down theatres across the state for two days demanding an increase in the time gap between theatrical and OTT releases.