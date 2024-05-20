Lok Sabha polls: Fans praise mom-to-be Deepika Padukone as she fulfills civic duty

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and husband-actor Ranveer Singh cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai on Monday as part of the ongoing fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Deepika who is in the second trimester of her pregnancy held Ranveer's hand as she made her way through the crowd and cast her vote. The couple were dressed in white shirts. Deepika completed her look by tying her hair in a tight ponytail.

Fans of the couple took to X to praise the actor for fulfilling her duty. Meanwhile, other Bollywood actors and mini-screen celebrities also cast their votes on Monday morning. Megastar Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, elder son Aryan Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani arrived early to cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.

The megastar, who was last seen in ‘Dunki’, chose casual attire for his civic duty. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt which he paired with denims. He tied his hair in a bun and wore sunglasses while Aryan chose a white printed sweatshirt. Gauri wore a white kurta. Earlier, SRK appealed to his followers on social media to turn up in large numbers to cast their votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polling in Maharashtra.

Taking to X, he wrote: “As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth promote, our right to vote.”

Shah Rukh Khan also cast his vote with wife Gauri and son. Right: Kajol posted a photo of her inked finger on Instagram. Photos | X, Instagram

Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, newly-weds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh also cast their votes in Mumbai. Sanjay looked dapper in a green and white shirt paired with sunglasses as he flaunted his inked index finger at the paparazzi present near the polling booth. Kajol wore a white outfit and posted a picture of herself seated inside her car after casting her vote.