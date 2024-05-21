Malayalam cinema mints more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office with back-to-back hits

While Bollywood, Telugu, and Tamil industries struggle to produce hits, Malayalam cinema is ringing the cash registers at the box office. The celebrated film industry has crossed Rs. 1000 crore in worldwide collections just five months into 2024. Interestingly, three films contributed around 55% of the total revenue. 'Manjummel Boys', 'Aadujeevitham', and 'Aavesham' collectively grossed more than Rs. 551 crore.

‘Manjummel Boys’ tops the list, collecting Rs. 240.94 crore, followed by ‘Aadujeevitham’ with a gross collection of Rs. 157.44 crore and ‘Aavesham’ with Rs. 153.52 crore. Malayalam cinema registered a worldwide collection of Rs. 985 crore, including these three movies, by the end of April 2024. The numbers surpass Rs. 1000 crore as the collection reports of the recently released Prithviraj starrer ‘Guruvayoor Amabalanadayil’ come out. The worldwide collection of the movie, directed by Vipin Das, has reportedly crossed Rs. 50 crore.

Malayalam cinema has contributed 20% of Indian cinema’s gross collection in 2024. However, Bollywood could only manage 38%. Five among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies, 'Manjummel Boys', 'Aadujeevitham', 'Aavesham', 'Premalu', and 'Bramayugam', were released in 2024. In 2023, Malayalam cinema's total collection was Rs. 500 crore. Movies like '2018', 'Kannur Squad', 'RDX', 'Neru', and 'Romancham' were the highest grossers last year.