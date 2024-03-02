Censor Board directs Malayalam filmmaker to omit 'Bharat' from title of upcoming movie

The Central Board of Film Certification has directed the makers of the Malayalam film 'Oru Bharat Sarkar Ulppanam' to change the title of the movie. As per the order, certification can be granted to the film only if the makers omit 'Bharat' from the title.

The film directed by Ranjith T V is slated to release in theatres on March 8. As per sources, the makers have decided to heed to the Censor Board demand and change the film's title since they don't want to delay the movie's release. The makers had initially planned to release the film on March 1, but the movie was rescheduled to March 8 owing to the strike called by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala.

The filmmakers also do not have plans to approach the National Review Committee against the Censor Board's decision citing lack of time. The Censor Board's move comes at a time when discussions are on to rename 'India' as Bharat. The movie features Gouri Kishan, Vineeth Vasudevan, Subeesh Sudhi, among others and revolves around a man whose life changes when he undertakes a government project.