Celebrities shocked by Kate Middleton's health update, apologise for recent remarks

Los Angeles: Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's revelation about her cancer diagnosis, has shocked the world. While many people have sent their love and support to Kate, some others tendered an apology for their previous remarks about the Princess of Wales, who was not seen in public for the past few months.

The internet was filled with conspiracy theories about the supposed rift between Kate and her husband Prince Williams, which led to her disappearance from public life. Actor Blake Lively also apologised about the recent remarks she seemingly made about Kate Middleton.

Earlier, the ‘Gossip Girl’ star shared a photo promoting her sparkling mixer company, by appearing to poke fun at the controversy around Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo, which the royal said she edited, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Though the actor did not specifically identify or name Kate in her post, many people had called Blake out, for her 'tasteless' post about the Princess of Wales.

Blake drew flak for her previous post about the Princess of Wales. Photo | Instagram (blakelively)

On Friday, Kate announced she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. As a result, the royal family and several public figures have publicly responded to the news.

As per ‘People’, the 36-year-old actor wrote an apologetic note on her Instagram Stories. “I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” she began. “I made a silly post about the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

Left wing British journalist Owen Jones too apologised for speculating about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts. “As someone who speculated on this without considering it could be a serious health condition, I am very ashamed to be honest, and all the very best to her,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.