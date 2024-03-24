Kavya Madhavan shares birthday wishes for Meenakshi with sweet throwback photos

Dileep's daughter, Meenakshi, recently celebrated her 24th birthday, and among those extending warm wishes was Kavya Madhavan. Kavya took to social media to share a series of pictures, mostly featuring Meenakshi and Mahalakshmi (Dileep and Kavya's daughter). The caption read, 'Happiest Birthday wishes dear Meenutty'.

Meenakshi, who completed her MBBS in Chennai, is currently undergoing her house surgency. In a previous interview, Dileep had expressed that Meenakshi prefers to be addressed as Dr. Meenakshi rather than an actress.

The bond between Meenakshi and Kavya appears to be strong, as they frequently share photos together. Pictures of Meenakshi and Mahalakshmi have also often gone viral on social media.