Actress Surabhi Santhosh ties the knot with Bollywood singer Pranav Chandran

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 26, 2024 04:06 PM IST
Pictures from Surabhi Santhosh's marriage. Photo: Instagram

Actress Surabhi Santhosh has tied the knot with Bollywood singer Pranav Chandran. Pranav, born and raised in Mumbai, hails from Payyannur. The wedding ceremony took place in Kovalam, and Surabhi has shared their wedding pictures on her Instagram page. The couple got engaged in November of the previous year.

Surabhi gained prominence through her role in the Malayalam film 'Kuttanadan Marpappa'. She initially appeared in the Kannada remake of the Malayalam film 'Nivedhyam'. However, the film couldn't be completed due to the director's health issues. She later starred as the lead in the Kannada film 'Dushta', followed by the Malayalam movie 'Second Half'. Subsequently, she acted in films like 'Kuttanadan Marpappa' and 'Kinavalli'. Her last appearance was in the Malayalam film 'Padma'.  

