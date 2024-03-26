Nadiya Moidu surprises fans as she posts Holi celebration video with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Mollywood's beloved actor Nadiya Moidu celebrated Holi with Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai on Monday. A video of the actor applying Holi colours on Ranbir and Alia's faces, while engaging in some fun banter, has gone viral on social media.

She captioned the video: “Happy Holi everyone, it was such a joy to celebrate Holi with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and friends." The couple's daughter Raha too was seen present during the celebrations.

While Nadiya opted to wear a simple black kurti with a pink pant, Ranbir and Alia were also seen in casual attire. People were pleasantly surprised to see the 'Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu' actor together with Ranbir and Alia. There are speculations that the actor is working on a film with the Bollywood couple. However, others were quick to quell the speculations and said Nadiya lives in the same residential complex where Alia and Ranbir reside.

Nadiya Moidu who has appeared in several commercial films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, was last seen in the Tamil movie 'Let's Get Married'. Prior to that, she was seen in Anjali Menon's multi-starrer 'Wonder Women'.