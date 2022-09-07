Beef remark: Alia, Ranbir stopped from entering Ujjain temple

Ujjain (MP): Bollywood actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were prevented from entering the famous Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday night by Bajrang Dal activists for their alleged remarks over beef-eating and watching 'Brahmastra' movie.

Confirming the incident, a Mahakal police station official said they resorted to cane-charge to disperse the protesters.

Eyewitnesses said despite the cane charge, the protesters did not allow Ranbir and Alia to enter the temple premises.

Bajrang Dal workers raised 'Jai Shriram' slogans when Ranbir and Alia arrived at the spot to take darshan.

"We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food," Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Choube told reporters.

The ruckus over his remarks began a few weeks ago after an old clip of Ranbir stating in an interview that he was a 'beef lover'. “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan,” he had said in the interview.

Meanwhile the Bajrang Dal leader even claimed that they were protesting Alia's remarks because of her 'don't watch me' remarks.

Amid the protest, Brahmastra film director Ayan Mukherjee took darshan of the deity, temple priest Ashish Pujari said.

The police official said they have taken action under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against a right-wing activist.

'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan is hitting theatres on September 9.