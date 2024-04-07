K R Gokul shares picture of physical transformation for 'Aadujeevitham'; credits Christian Bale

K R Gokul, who played the role of Hakim in Blessy's 'Aadujeevitham,' recently shared a transformative picture of himself for the movie, sparking a viral sensation across social media platforms. The picture is garnering attention for its striking depiction of Gokul's physical transformation, reminiscent of Prithviraj's notable change for his role. Much like Prithviraj, Gokul underwent a rigorous physical transformation to embody his character.

In the shared picture, Gokul appears dramatically altered, assimilating the essence of his character, Hakim. Accompanying the image is a caption that reads, "In preparing for my role in the movie Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life. I sought inspiration from Christian Bale's remarkable dedication".

Gokul, a native of Kozhikode, secured the role through auditions. Blessy was confident that this innocent 18-year-old would do justice to the character of Hakim. Just as Prithviraj underwent a significant physical transformation to become Najeeb, Gokul too went through a similar transformation. He increased his body weight to 64 kgs and later reduced it to 44 kgs for the role, drawing inspiration from Christian Bale's performance in 'The Machinist'.