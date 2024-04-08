Elizabeth Hurley has an ‘annoying’ TV rule for her 22-year-old filmmaker son

London: British actor Elizabeth Hurley hinted she is a strict mom who limits her 22-year-old son from watching too much TV at their home. The ‘Gossip Girl’ actor opened up about her parenting style in her latest interview with People magazine.

"I've always had what you say is a very annoying mommy rule in the house. We're never allowed to put the TV on until 6 p.m. That included lockdown! We've always stuck to that. So we try to work all day, but at 6, we'll go into the TV room," said Hurley, who shares Damian with late former partner Steve Bing.

Despite having the TV rule, the pair have ‘had some amazing times watching television together,’ reports femalefirst.co.uk. The actor said: "We really started over lockdown, and I wanted to show Damian a lot of the films that had been part of my growing up. So '80s and '90s films and '70s too in some cases."

Despite bonding over old shows and movies, Elizabeth and Damian- who has directed his mother in her latest movie 'Strictly Confidential', which he also wrote - love nothing more than doing ‘work’ together. Damian said: "We don't have a conversation that isn't about work or filming or making a movie in some aspect."

Talking about moving out of his London apartment during the pandemic to be with his mother, he added: “I never really left. It went straight from Covid into making this film into the edit for this film to the press for this film. My little apartment sits there, sadly.”