Ranga in 'Aavesham' is not a spin-off of Chemban Vinod's character in 'Romancham', clarifies director

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2024 12:42 PM IST
Chemban Vinod played Sayed Mohammed, a gangster, in the movie 'Romancham'. Photos | Imdb, Movie still

Fahadh Faasil's character Ranga in the upcoming movie 'Aavesham' is not a spin off of the character Sayed Mohammed, played by Chemban Vinod, in Romancham, said director Jithu Madhavan. The filmmaker clarified this during a press meet held as part of 'Aavesham' movie promotions in Kochi on Tuesday.

“I noticed people have made such assumptions about the character Ranga. However, both the characters are different and Fahadh's character is not a spin off of Chemban's character. let me clarify there is no resemblance to Sayed Mohammed. Both the characters are inspired by the kind of gangsters you see in Bengaluru, but they are not the same,” he said.

Jithu added that the movie 'Aavesham' is inspired by people and characters he has come across during his stay in Bengaluru. Interestingly, 'Romancham' was based on a real story, which was also set in Bengaluru. 'Aavesham', which will hit theatres on April 11, features Fahadh Faasil as Ranga, a gangster who assists a group of students exact revenge.

