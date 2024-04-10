Those who didn't like 'Romancham' will surely like 'Aavesham': Jithu Madhavan

Director Jithu Madhavan who is helming 'Aavesham' said the film is a pure entertainer and the movie will even appeal to those who didn't like his previous work 'Romancham'. “There are many people who liked and disliked Romancham. However, I am sure those who didn't like my earlier work, will definitely love Aavesham,” he said.

Jithu was speaking during a press conference attended by Fahadh Faasil and the 'Aavesham' team in Kochi on Tuesday. Fahadh, meanwhile, opened up about his decision to accept the role of a gangster Ranga in the movie. “I have not explored such characters before, so when this story came to me, I said yes. My character is loud in this movie, unlike the ones I did in the past. Also, I speak a mix of Kannada and Malayalam,” he said.

Fahadh said 'Aavesham' is a movie that needs to be watched in theatres. “There are a lot of off-beat films that are streaming on various OTT platforms. However, Aavesham is very entertaining and definitely needs to be watched in theatres,” he said.

The 'Joji' actor said the team decided on his look and hairstyle only after he joined the sets of the film. “Jithu gave me a very clear understanding of who Ranga would be. However, we finalised the look and attire after we started filming for the movie,” he said.

'Aavesham', which will hit theatres on April 11, revolves around a group of college students and a goon. The film features some newcomers, including gamer Hipzter, 'Romancham' fame Sajin Gopu , Pooja Mohanraj and veteran actors like Manzoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, among others.

The music has been composted by Sushin Shyam, whle Sameer Thahir has handled the cinematography. The lyrics are by Vinayaka Sasikumar, while the production design is by Ashwini Kale.