Producer Gandhimathi Balan, who bankrolled several movies which had commercial and aesthetic appeal in the 1980s and 1990s, was also a strong force against film piracy. He, along with his daughter founded a startup named 'Alibi' that aimed to counter movie piracy.

The firm also focused on cyber forensics and defense solutions. The film producer was also a public figure and had served as a prominent member of the International Film Festival of Kerala in recent years. He was also pivotal in the formation of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Despite his contributions to Malayalam cinema, Balan once told Kerala Kaumadi that he had never dreamt of becoming a film producer. “Instead, I had decided to invest in a real estate business after settling in Thiruvananthapuram. Over the years, I got the opportunity to be involved in a theatre business, following which I got associated with several key players in the Malayalam film industry,” he said.

Gandhimathi was closely associated with legendary filmmakers, including K G George, Padmarajan among others.

There was no looking back for him. His first production 'Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyam' became a hit. He then went on to produce some of Malayalam finest classics, including 'Pathamudayam,' 'Sukhamo Devi,' 'Nombarathipoovu,' 'Moonnam Pakkam,' 'Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu' and 'Thoovanathumbikal', among others. His association with legendary filmmakers like K G George, Joshiy, Bharathan and Padmarajan cemented his place in Malayalam cinema.

Balan was closest to Padmarajan and stepped back from his active involvement in film production after the auteur's demise.