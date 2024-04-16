Mammootty's 'Turbo' revs up expectations; release date confirmed

The release date for Mammootty’s upcoming film, 'Turbo', directed by Vysakh, has been confirmed. Scheduled to debut on June 13, the movie features Mammootty playing the character of Turbo Jose. This collaboration marks the reunion of Mammootty and Vysakh after their successful ventures, ‘Pokkiri Raja’ and its sequel ‘Madhura Raja’.

Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Vishu, the film’s makers announced the official release date via their social media platforms. They declared, “The wait is over! Turbo Jose will ignite screens worldwide on June 13. Stay tuned for more thrilling updates.” Christo Xavier is responsible for the film's music, while it is produced under Mammootty’s home production banner and distributed by his son Dulquer Salmaan's production house.