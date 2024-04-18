Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Good films make me happy: Nayanthara applauds 'Premalu' on social media

Our Correspondent
Published: April 18, 2024 02:03 PM IST
Nayanthara, Premalu poster. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Since its release, 'Premalu' has been garnering praise from audiences, and the latest to join the chorus of acclaim is Nayanthara. The actress took to her Instagram handle to commend the film through stories, expressing her happiness over good cinema.

Released on February 9th, 'Premalu' made its debut on Disney + Hotstar on April 12th, extending its reach to a wider audience. However, amidst the accolades, the film has also faced criticism, with some viewers suggesting that it didn't live up to the hype. Some attributed the movie's success in theatres to excessive hype rather than its actual quality.

Despite lacking A-list stars, 'Premalu' managed to achieve significant success, raking in over Rs 130 crores globally. The film stars Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, showcasing the power of compelling storytelling and strong performances.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE