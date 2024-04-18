Good films make me happy: Nayanthara applauds 'Premalu' on social media

Since its release, 'Premalu' has been garnering praise from audiences, and the latest to join the chorus of acclaim is Nayanthara. The actress took to her Instagram handle to commend the film through stories, expressing her happiness over good cinema.

Released on February 9th, 'Premalu' made its debut on Disney + Hotstar on April 12th, extending its reach to a wider audience. However, amidst the accolades, the film has also faced criticism, with some viewers suggesting that it didn't live up to the hype. Some attributed the movie's success in theatres to excessive hype rather than its actual quality.

Despite lacking A-list stars, 'Premalu' managed to achieve significant success, raking in over Rs 130 crores globally. The film stars Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, showcasing the power of compelling storytelling and strong performances.