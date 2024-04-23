Anne Hathaway recollects ‘gross’ audition where she had to kiss 10 boys

Actress Anne Hathaway reflected on the early days of her career, recalling an audition where she had to feign enthusiasm about kissing ten boys, describing the experience as 'gross'. During an interview, Hathaway shared that in the 2000s, it was considered 'normal' to require actors to engage in kissing scenes with potential co-stars during chemistry tests. 'Which is actually the worst way to do it', she expressed to V Magazine, as reported by deadline.com.

"I was told, 'We have ten guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross."

She elaborated, "And I was so young and terribly aware of how easy it was to lose everything by being labelled 'difficult', so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn't a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time, and now we know better."

As a producer on the 2024 film 'The Idea of You', during the casting process to find her on-screen romantic interest, Nicholas Galitzine, the approach for the chemistry test was different.

"We asked each of the actors coming in to choose a song that they felt their character would love, that they would put on to get my character to dance, and then we'd do a short little improv."

"I was sitting in a chair like we had come in from dinner or a walk or something, we pressed play, and we just started dancing together," she said.

(With IANS inputs)