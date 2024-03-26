Anne Hathaway reveals she was told she had zero sex appeal, but refused to believe it

Los Angeles: Actor Anne Hathaway who is one of the most sought after artists in Hollywood currently said she had was told she had zero sex appeal when she started out as a young actor. However she refused to accept the claim because she believed in herself. “I was like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. I know what I’m like on a Saturday night,” the actor said in her new Vanity Fair cover story.

Hathaway debuted in films as a teenager with the movie 'The Princess Diaries', when she was 17 years old. The actor talked about how the cultural definition of what it means to be sexy was much more narrow during her early days of stardom than it is now, reports variety.com.

“The male gaze was very dominant and very pervasive and very juvenile,” Hathaway said, noting that her feelings are far more important in the business nowadays than her physical appearance. Her latest role is that of single mother Solene in 'The Idea of You', which is based on the bestselling novel of the same name from Robinne Lee and revolves around the blossoming and unexpected romance between 40-year-old Solene and the 24-year-old lead singer of the world’s most popular boy band.

Asked why she was drawn to the film, the actor said that it shows it’s never too late for a woman to come of age. The film is also sex positive, she said.

(With IANS inputs)