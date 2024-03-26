Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Anne Hathaway reveals she was told she had zero sex appeal, but refused to believe it

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 26, 2024 02:48 PM IST
Anne Hathway's latest role is that of single mother Solene in 'The Idea of You'. Photo | Instagram (annehathaway)
Topic | Entertainment News

Los Angeles: Actor Anne Hathaway who is one of the most sought after artists in Hollywood currently said she had was told she had zero sex appeal when she started out as a young actor. However she refused to accept the claim because she believed in herself. “I was like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. I know what I’m like on a Saturday night,” the actor said in her new Vanity Fair cover story.

Hathaway debuted in films as a teenager with the movie 'The Princess Diaries', when she was 17 years old. The actor talked about how the cultural definition of what it means to be sexy was much more narrow during her early days of stardom than it is now, reports variety.com.

“The male gaze was very dominant and very pervasive and very juvenile,” Hathaway said, noting that her feelings are far more important in the business nowadays than her physical appearance. Her latest role is that of single mother Solene in 'The Idea of You', which is based on the bestselling novel of the same name from Robinne Lee and revolves around the blossoming and unexpected romance between 40-year-old Solene and the 24-year-old lead singer of the world’s most popular boy band.

RELATED ARTICLES

Asked why she was drawn to the film, the actor said that it shows it’s never too late for a woman to come of age. The film is also sex positive, she said.
(With IANS inputs)

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE