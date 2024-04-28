Netizens slam derogatory comments on actress Pooja Batra's video

Malayalis hold fond memories of Lekha from Priyadarshan's iconic film 'Chandralekha'. Pooja Batra, who portrayed Lekha, emerged as one of the most beloved actresses among Malayalis during the late 90s and early 2000s. Recently, she attended an event in Kochi, and her photos from the occasion swiftly went viral on social media. The actress was dressed in a black gown with a low neckline, drawing immediate attention.

Predictably, some netizens seized upon this opportunity to unleash derogatory comments against the actress. One comment crudely suggested, 'Should we start a strike so you'll cover your chest?' Others swiftly condemned this remark, defending Batra against such inappropriate criticism. Another remark questioned Batra's age, stressing the enduring scrutiny actresses face in the film industry. Scrutiny against actors is not a new thing in the movie industry. Their photos frequently attract numerous comments criticizing their appearance and attire.

Currently residing in the United States with her husband Nawab Shah, Pooja Batra maintains a low profile, making only occasional public appearances. Her journey in the film industry began in 1995 with the film 'Aasai', and she has also graced Malayalam cinema with notable performances in movies like 'Megham' and 'Daivathinte Makan'.