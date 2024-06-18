Backlash for 'Yaariyan 2'; fans express displeasure over mishandled 'Bangalore Days' scene

The Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie 'Bangalore Days,' titled 'Yaariyan 2,' has stirred up controversy on social media, but not in a positive way.

Netizens have been criticizing the movie, claiming that it has tarnished the essence of the original film. The particular scene drawing attention is where Nazriya's character, Divya, goes on a bike ride with her cousins, played by Dulquer and Nivin, without the knowledge of Das, Divya's husband played by Fahadh.

In 'Bangalore Days,' the original film, this scene symbolises the deep bond of friendship and love between cousins. However, in 'Yaariyan 2,' viewers feel that the remake has failed to capture the essence, leading to disappointment among fans.

Social media users have been vocal about their displeasure. One user commented, "Remakewood has damaged another masterpiece of Mollywood movie," while another wrote, "All the South movies ruined by Bollywood in the name of remake."

'Yaariyan 2,' directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, was released last year. The movie featured Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles, with Malayali actors Anaswara Rajan and Priya Prakash Varrier (cameo appearance).