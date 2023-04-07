Parvathy turns 35! Here's a look at her top 5 Malayalam movies

Talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu is celebrating her 35th birthday today! Known for her exceptional acting skills and boldness, Parvathy is unafraid to speak her mind when needed. She made her debut in the film industry with the 2006 movie 'Out of Syllabus,' but it was her second film 'Notebook' that brought her to the limelight. As we celebrate her special day, let's take a look at her top 5 performances:

Ennu Ninte Moideen

The 2015 Malayalam biographical romantic drama 'Ennu Ninte Moideen' is widely considered to be one of the finest cinematic achievements in the industry. Starring Parvathy and Prithviraj in the lead roles, the film beautifully brings to life the real-life romance that blossomed between Moideen and Kanchanamala in the 1960s.

Parvathy's portrayal of Kanchanamala was nothing short of mesmerizing. Her nuanced and captivating performance perfectly captured the pain and struggles faced by the character, leaving the audience completely immersed in the story. It was a truly breathtaking portrayal that won Parvathy widespread acclaim and firmly established her as one of the leading actresses in the Malayalam film industry.

Charlie

The 2015 Martin Prakkat-directed movie has attained a cult following in Malayalam cinema. While Dulquer Salmaan delivered an impressive performance throughout the movie, Parvathy's portrayal of the vivacious Tessa was equally noteworthy. Her energetic and endearing portrayal gave Dulquer's titular character 'Charlie' a run for his money, and their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated by audiences. The dynamic between Parvathy and Dulquer was a major highlight of the film, and it is one of the reasons why the movie continues to be popular among cinephiles.

Bangalore days

Bangalore Days is a beloved film that has garnered praise from both teenagers and adults alike. The movie is brimming with energy, excitement, youthful exuberance, and romance. In this film, Parvathy took on the role of RJ Sarah, who is confined to a wheelchair, but her disability does not dampen her spirits. Despite her physical limitations, RJ Sarah is full of life and radiates positivity, captivating audiences with her charm and wit. Parvathy's portrayal of the character was refreshing and brought a unique perspective to the film, making her character one of the most memorable aspects of the movie.

Uyare

Parvathy delivered a powerhouse performance in the film 'Uyare' as Pallavi, a young woman who aspires to become a pilot but becomes the victim of an acid attack by her boyfriend. Her portrayal of Pallavi is widely regarded as one of the finest performances of her career to date. The movie tackled an important social issue and received widespread critical acclaim for its sensitive and nuanced portrayal of the devastating effects of acid attacks. Parvathy, who is known for her outspokenness on social issues, further cemented her reputation as a versatile actress who can bring depth and authenticity to any role. Her portrayal of Pallavi in Uyare was a testament to her talent and standout performance in the Malayalam film industry.

Puzhu

In the film 'Puzhu,' Parvathy portrays the character of Bharathi, the sister of megastar Mammooty's character, Kuttan, an IPS officer who has severed ties with Bharathi and her husband due to their caste. Unlike her other roles, Puzhu required Parvathy to play a much more subdued character. Bharati is a soft-spoken yet courageous woman who stands up for what is right, even in the face of her brother's disapproval. She is aware that her brother is being unreasonable, but she still attempts to reconcile with him. Parvathy's portrayal of Bharati in Puzhu was graceful and understated, demonstrating her versatility as an actress.