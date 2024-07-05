Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Pop sensation Justin Bieber has arrived in Mumbai to perform at the sangeet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, scheduled for Friday evening. The singer, surrounded by a heavy security detail, was seen exiting the airport wearing a pink sweatshirt and a red bucket hat, which has been a signature look for him in recent years. Bieber did not acknowledge the paparazzi and quickly made his way to his vehicle.

Rumours suggest that other global music stars, such as Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey, might also perform at the extravagant sangeet celebration. Bieber's inaugural concert in India took place in 2017. He was slated to return for another performance in 2022 but had to cancel due to health concerns.

Previously, Rihanna graced the couple’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with a performance. Anant and Radhika are set to wed on July 12. Radhika recently celebrated her Mameru ceremony on Wednesday, a Gujarati tradition where the bride-to-be’s maternal uncles present her with jewellery and clothing. The event saw attendance from celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, her partner Shikhar Pahariya, social media influencer Orry, and Manushi Chhillar.