Justin Bieber departs India after Anant Ambani's sangeet performance, snubs paparazzi requests

Justin Bieber departed India just hours after his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet in Mumbai on Friday. The Canadian pop sensation hurried to the airport and avoided posing for the paparazzi, despite their distant pleas for photos.

A paparazzo account posted a video on Instagram capturing Justin and his entourage, along with security, arriving at Mumbai's Kalina airport in SUVs. Justin swiftly exited the vehicle, greeted the airport officials, and entered the building. Throughout this, the paparazzi outside the airport were shouting, "Justin, we want a picture with you," but their calls were ignored.

Netizens expressed disappointment with Justin's behavior. One user commented, "I understand you want to get home soon because you're becoming a father, but you could have waved goodbye to the Indian paps." Another wrote, "Justin, you could have looked back and waved for the Indian paps. I know you might have been tired, but still."

In contrast, when Rihanna visited India in March for a pre-wedding event for Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat, she not only performed but also took the time to interact with the guests.She even danced with Janhvi Kapoor to the popular track "Zingaat" at the afterparty. Before leaving India, Rihanna hugged and thanked the airport security and posed for photos with the paparazzi before saying goodbye.