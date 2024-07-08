Ryan Reynolds wants to work with Ranveer Singh, calls him incredible

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, widely recognized for their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, recently revealed their favourite Bollywood actors and Indian cricketers. During an interview with Marvel's Indian YouTube channel, the duo demonstrated an unexpected familiarity with Indian entertainment and sports.

Ryan Reynolds was asked about which Bollywood actor he would love to work with. After a brief pause, he chose Ranveer Singh, praising his versatility and comedic talent. Reynolds remarked, "Ranveer Singh is incredible," acknowledging Singh's work on the Hindi dubbing of 'Deadpool.' He humorously added to Jackman, "You think you're in shape? This guy makes you look like a crypt-keeper. He's phenomenal," referring to Singh's impressive physique. Hugh Jackman, whom Ryan Reynolds playfully described as 'obsessed' with cricket, showered praise on Rohit Sharma for his outstanding performance in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Their upcoming film, 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' directed by Shawn Levy, is eagerly awaited by fans globally. The movie promises an exciting lineup, including Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, and is set to be a major highlight for Marvel enthusiasts.