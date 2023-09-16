Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee split after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have chosen to conclude their 27-year marriage, which has seen the joys of almost three decades together as a devoted and loving couple. In a joint statement, they expressed, "We have been fortunate to spend nearly three decades as partners in a beautiful and loving marriage. Our path is now taking a new direction, as we have decided to part ways to explore our personal growth." This separation was initially reported by People magazine.

They said the statement would be their only one on their breakup. They added that their family is their highest priority and that they'll undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. A representative confirmed the statement to The Associated Press Friday.

The couple met in 1995 on the set of an Australian television show where both were actors. Deborra-lee Furness at the time was the more established of the two. They married in 1996 and had two children: Oscar, now 23, and Ava, now 18. Jackman also ascended to become a major star in Hollywood and on Broadway. In April, Jackman celebrated their 27th anniversary with a tribute on Instagram. I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life, he wrote. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humour, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.

(With PTI inputs)