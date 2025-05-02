When the name 'Mohanlal' flashed on the screen in 'Thudarum', it wasn’t just another movie. The crowd’s reaction spoke volumes. There was an electric energy in the air, an unspoken excitement, as if fans were witnessing the return of an old friend. Even those who weren’t lifelong admirers of the megastar felt something stir within them. It wasn’t just the film, it was Mohanlal. The Lalettan we’ve all been waiting for is back.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, 'Thudarum' features Mohanlal as Shanmugham, aka Benz, a humble taxi driver living a simple life with his wife, Lalitha (played by Shobana). When his car is seized in connection to a drug case, everything changes. But the movie isn’t just about its gripping plot; it’s about that feeling we all share: seeing Mohanlal back on screen. It felt like a flashback to his golden days, the moments when he became an iconic presence in our hearts. Through his character in 'Thudarum', we glimpsed fragments of his past, shades of the intense character from 'Sadayam', the wise father from 'Drishyam', the blind hero from 'Oppam', the fiery lead from 'Spadikam', and even his action-packed persona from 'Pulimurugan'. Watching him, it was impossible not to feel like we were revisiting a cherished era of Malayalam cinema.

But what made 'Thudarum' so special wasn’t just that nostalgic trip down memory lane, it was the timing of his return. In the years leading up to 'Thudarum', Mohanlal’s career had seen its ups and downs. 'Empuraan', a massive financial success, was a high point. But even with the accolades, it attracted its share of criticism, especially regarding its portrayal of the Gujarat riots. Mohanlal was also accused of not bringing his A-game, despite the film’s commercial triumph.

Mohanlal in Empuraan. Photo: IMDb

The year 2024 wasn’t kind to him either. Both 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' and his directorial debut 'Barroz' struggled at the box office, failing to live up to the hype. The disappointing reception of both films made many question whether the actor could reclaim his former glory. Even with the buzz surrounding a collaboration with Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mohanlal appeared to be stuck in a slump.

'Barroz' poster. Photo: IMDb

Yet, it wasn’t the first time in his career that he faced such challenges. If we rewind to 2013, after a string of underwhelming films, 'Drishyam' became the game-changer. It wasn’t just a box office success, it was a revival of everything that made Mohanlal a superstar. As George Kutty in 'Drishyam', he redefined his career, playing a simple family man caught in a complex situation. The film wasn’t just a return to form; it reminded audiences that Mohanlal had never lost his touch. He was, and remains, one of the finest actors to grace the screen.

Mohanlal in Drishyam. Photo: IMDb

It was also in 2016 that he truly reminded everyone of his unmatched ability with 'Pulimurugan'. After a period of less-than-successful films, this action-packed film directed by Vysakh gave Mohanlal his biggest commercial hit since 'Drishyam'. Pulimurugan became the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. The film reminded fans that Mohanlal could still deliver on the big screen, especially in the action genre, which had been a staple of his career from films like 'Spadikam' and 'Ravanaprabhu'. Interestingly, director Vysakh revealed that Mohanlal took his remuneration only after the film’s release, a sign of his commitment to the project and faith in its success.

In fact, it was back in 1986 with 'Rajavinte Makan' that Mohanlal truly cemented his position as a superstar. The role of an underworld don was effortlessly performed, establishing his versatility and range. Directed by Thampi Kannanthanam, the film went on to have a 100-day theatrical run, a rare achievement at the time.

Mohanlal in 'Oppam'. Photo: IMDb

Throughout the late '80s and '90s, Mohanlal was on a creative high. Films like 'Chithram', 'Thenmavin Kombathu', 'Kilukkam', 'Bharatham', and 'Kireedam' were not just hits; they showcased his unparalleled ability to immerse himself in a variety of roles. But in the late 2000s, the tide began to turn. While his acting remained strong, he faced criticism for poor script choices, and many felt that the 'magic in his eyes' was fading, especially with films like 'Odiyan'. During this period, comparisons with his peer, Mammootty, became inevitable. While Mammootty too faced a tough phase, he made a remarkable comeback with films like 'Puzhu', 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', and 'Bheeshma Parvam', all of which brought back the star's powerful and intense presence. Meanwhile, Mohanlal seemed to be struggling to find the right vehicle to showcase his talents.

Despite the setbacks, one thing remained constant: his commitment to his craft. In every film, regardless of its commercial outcome, Mohanlal gave his all. A movie like 'Drishyam' didn’t resurrect his career; it simply reminded everyone of what they had always known: that Mohanlal never lost his charm.

So, when 'Thudarum' arrived, it wasn’t about a comeback. It was a reaffirmation that Mohanlal had never truly gone anywhere. Through the highs and lows, the successes and setbacks, he has always been a defining presence in Malayalam cinema, and 'Thudarum' was just another chapter in his continuing legacy.