Review | Lenaa and Leswin shine as 'Article 21' chronicles the journey of a young boy to education

Article 21 A of the constitution ensures that every child in India has the right to receive free education from the age of 6 to 14, as mandated by the law. However, a significant number of people in the country remain unaware of this fundamental right and are uncertain about how to avail themselves of it. This forms the central premise of 'Article 21,' a debut film by director Lenin Balakrishnan. The movie revolves around two brothers, Dalapathi and Muthu (played by Leswin Thambu and Nandan Rajesh) and their mother Thamarai (Lenaa), who work as rag pickers, and the younger brother's aspiration to attend school, unaware of the challenges he would encounter.

Lenin Balakrishnan skillfully crafts a compelling film that addresses a pressing social issue, although it is not without its imperfections. Nevertheless, given the relevance and significance of the theme, the movie's flaws can be overlooked, as it effectively sheds light on the importance of providing accessible education for all children.

The movie's success can be attributed to the remarkable synergy of its lead characters' acting abilities. Lenaa delivers a brilliant performance as Thamarai, a hardworking Tamil woman making a living as a rag picker, residing with her two sons in an abandoned bus within a slum. While she battles her struggles by resorting to drinking and smoking, her unwavering love for her children shines through. Lenaa masterfully captures Thamarai's inner strength and tender-heartedness, creating a deeply resonant and authentic portrayal.

Leswin and Nandan's performances as Thamarai's sons also add depth to the film. They skillfully embody the innocent perspective of children from marginalized backgrounds who are unaware of their right to education and the possibility of attending school. The scenes where Dalapathi expresses his longing to study contrasted with Thamarai's uncertainty and lack of awareness about the process, paint a picture of the challenges faced by many in similar circumstances.

The movie beautifully weaves a narrative of hope and support, showcasing the kindness of good Samaritans like driver Vishnu (Aju Varghese) and his friends, who come forward to aid the family's quest for education. The struggles the characters face in their pursuit are both heartwarming and thought-provoking, shedding light on the realities faced by underprivileged communities striving for a better future through education.

However, it should be noted that the movie does adhere to certain typical stereotypes. The naivety of the boys and their quest is depicted with a slightly excessive dose of drama, occasionally compromising the authenticity of certain scenes. Additionally, in a few instances, the dialogues come across as overly bookish, diminishing the desired impact of serious scenes and giving the impression of a public service ad. The first half of the movie tends to be slow-paced, taking ample time to establish the storyline. On the other hand, the second half picks up speed, and events unfold much more rapidly. Does this movie stand out as an exceptional film? Probably not, but it does hold significant social relevance. While it may not require a grand theatre experience, it remains an engaging and enjoyable film suitable for audiences of all ages.