'Aayirathonnu Nunakal' review: Slow-burning mystery drama on unmasking lies and testing bonds

'Aayirathonnu Nunakal' unfolds as a slow-burning thriller under the direction of Thamar KV. Echoing the narrative style of Jeethu Joseph's Mohanlal-starrer '12th Man', the film delves into the lives of a close-knit group of friends living in the gulf whose inadvertent gathering cascades into a series of tumultuous events.

In '12th Man,' the plot centres around a murder, while 'Aayirathonnu Nunakal' hinges on the deepening conflict among friends, ignited by the shadows of past lies.

A blaze in their apartment prompts Rajesh, Soumya, Mujeeb, and Salma to stay at Vinay and Divya's home. Their circle expands, welcoming more friends and a lawyer. The script is precise, and skillfully helmed by director Thamar, who adeptly keeps the narrative aligned with its core.

Is there really a need to unveil past lies among couples? The movie explores the intricate dynamics and social repercussions that surface. With most characters being newcomers, the audience benefits by not favouring any single persona.

The movie dissects diverse couples and their ego-driven clashes, shedding light on their workings. That being noted, the movie refrains from sporadically sprinkling mystery. Rather, it invests time in gradually unravelling its core premise. Running parallel is a subplot involving the housemaid and her husband. In a departure from conventional approaches, the film forgoes a murder-centric mystery, opting instead for the intrigue generated by the past's unsettling truths.

In terms of performances, the entire cast delivered commendable acts, with standout portrayals by actors such as Remya Suresh, Vishnu Agastya, and Shamla Hamza. Unlike in '12th Man', the actors' performances in 'Aayirathonnu Nunakal' exude a sense of authenticity and avoid melodrama. The film's actors have masterfully portrayed subtle and lifelike emotions, while the story intriguingly refrains from overtly cautioning against the impact of lies, leaving audiences with an open-ended reflection.

Both halves of the film maintain a compelling pace, ensuring an engaging experience without any noticeable lag. However, the subplot falls slightly short in terms of charm. Thamar's 'Aayirathonnu Nunakal' is undoubtedly a commendable effort, although a bit more focus and sharpening around the edges could have elevated its impact. Nevertheless, it stands as a solid option for enjoyable OTT viewing.