'Sulaikha Manzil' Review: A must-watch film that leaves you satisfied like a cup of Sulaimani

Even before the release of the movie 'Sulaikha Manzil', the Mappilai songs featured in the film had already become hugely popular, evoking a sense of Malabar's very own musical tradition. Ashraf Hamza's film revolves around two Malabar Muslim weddings and captures the rural landscape of Tirur. The story features a large cast of relatable characters, making it a lovely cauldron of Biryani indeed!

At the centre of Sulaikha Manzil is a Malabar Muslim family consisting of three brothers and a sister who are all set to celebrate their sister's wedding. But what makes the film special is that there is much to ruminate over beyond the wedding celebrations. Director Ashraf Hamza, known for his thoughtful films like Thamasha and Bheemante Vazhi, offers a compelling narrative about the importance of love, trust, and individual happiness in a marriage.

The family arranges the marriage between Haala (Anarkali Marikar) and Ameen (Lukman), who agree to the alliance without really knowing each other. The film focuses on their emotional conflicts the day before the wedding and the preparations for the big day. Anarkali gives an impressive performance as a would-be bride who is unenthusiastic about marrying a total stranger due to family pressure. Her character undergoes a rollercoaster of emotions, and she is very convincing. Lukman is equally good, delivering a solid performance.

Chemban Vinod, who plays Haala's brother, is also impressive. The scenes featuring the bonding between the siblings are a sight for sore eyes. Though their scenes are brief, Sabareesh Varma and Archana Padmini, as a couple in love, are delightful to watch.

The film's biggest plus has to be Vishnu Vijay's soulful music, which captures the essence of Malabar Muslim weddings. Special mention to cinematographer Sameer Karat, who beautifully captures the wedding scenes, almost making us feel like we're part of the celebrations. In short, Sulaikha Manzil is as satisfying as a cup of sweet Sulaimani.