Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Sulaikha Manzil' Review: A must-watch film that leaves you satisfied like a cup of Sulaimani

Archana Anoop
Published: April 22, 2023 09:42 AM IST
Sulaikha Manzil movie
Sulaikha Manzil movie poster. Instagram/Anarkali Marikar
Topic | Movie Review

Even before the release of the movie 'Sulaikha Manzil', the Mappilai songs featured in the film had already become hugely popular, evoking a sense of Malabar's very own musical tradition. Ashraf Hamza's film revolves around two Malabar Muslim weddings and captures the rural landscape of Tirur. The story features a large cast of relatable characters, making it a lovely cauldron of Biryani indeed!

At the centre of Sulaikha Manzil is a Malabar Muslim family consisting of three brothers and a sister who are all set to celebrate their sister's wedding. But what makes the film special is that there is much to ruminate over beyond the wedding celebrations. Director Ashraf Hamza, known for his thoughtful films like Thamasha and Bheemante Vazhi, offers a compelling narrative about the importance of love, trust, and individual happiness in a marriage.

The family arranges the marriage between Haala (Anarkali Marikar) and Ameen (Lukman), who agree to the alliance without really knowing each other. The film focuses on their emotional conflicts the day before the wedding and the preparations for the big day. Anarkali gives an impressive performance as a would-be bride who is unenthusiastic about marrying a total stranger due to family pressure. Her character undergoes a rollercoaster of emotions, and she is very convincing. Lukman is equally good, delivering a solid performance.

RELATED ARTICLES

Chemban Vinod, who plays Haala's brother, is also impressive. The scenes featuring the bonding between the siblings are a sight for sore eyes. Though their scenes are brief, Sabareesh Varma and Archana Padmini, as a couple in love, are delightful to watch.

The film's biggest plus has to be Vishnu Vijay's soulful music, which captures the essence of Malabar Muslim weddings. Special mention to cinematographer Sameer Karat, who beautifully captures the wedding scenes, almost making us feel like we're part of the celebrations. In short, Sulaikha Manzil is as satisfying as a cup of sweet Sulaimani.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.