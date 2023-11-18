‘Chernobyl’ vibes in 'The Railway Men': A compelling first episode review

‘The Railway Men’, starring R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon, has recently premiered on Netflix. As web series often demand a significant time commitment, we aim to simplify the viewing experience with a concise review of the first episode. The series opens with a brief coda following the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the world's worst industrial disaster. Taking us back a few hours before the tragedy, the initial episode primarily explores the events leading up to the gas leak and the surrounding circumstances, offering viewers a nuanced perspective on this pivotal moment in history.

While watching ‘The Railway Men’, one can't help but draw parallels with the HBO miniseries Chernobyl. The progression of events mirrors the intensity seen in Chernobyl, and surprisingly, it works well.

The inaugural episode of 'The Railway Men' adeptly cultivates curiosity and tension, deftly captivating the audience, despite the foreknowledge of the impending tragedy. Within this episode, we meet station master Iftekaar (Kay Kay Menon), the latest recruit Imad (Babil Khan), and a cunning thief, Baldev (Divyenndu). Madhavan's character remains elusive in this episode, sparking intrigue about the role he will assume in this unfolding tragic drama.

Under the direction of Shiv Rawail, the miniseries guarantees an immersive experience, evident from the intense first episode. As the episode concludes with the gas leak, the impending chaos in Bhopal becomes palpable. Despite anticipating heart-wrenching scenes in the upcoming episodes, the compelling narrative urges us to continue watching. Stay tuned for the complete series review.