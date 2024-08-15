'Thangalaan': Stunning visuals and social commentary, yet missing the emotional core | Movie Review

Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and it’s clear that the buzz was well-deserved. Now that the film has finally arrived in theatres, it can be said with confidence that it lives up to the hype. Thangalaan is a breathtaking visual spectacle, elevated by powerful performances from its cast.

The film is set against the backdrop of a British-led expedition to unearth the gold mines of Kolar. Coloniser Clement strikes a deal with the tribe, led by Thangalaan (Vikram), offering them a share of the gold in exchange for their participation in the excavation.

Thangalaan is not just a mythical action drama; it’s a powerful narrative that tackles a significant social issue—the relentless struggle for power and the oppression of society’s marginalised. The film vividly portrays how the oppressed rise against their oppressors. Thangalaan, the central character, is a figure of immense physical strength and unyielding ambition. His deep-rooted desire to uplift his tribe drives him to make difficult choices, even if it means aligning with the very forces that seek to dominate them, all in pursuit of a better future for his people.

It is great how when a movie talks about something so serious, director Pa Ranjith weaves a mythical narrative into it making the movie more tantalising.

Vikram is the undeniable heart and soul of Thangalaan, delivering a performance that is nothing short of extraordinary. As Thangalaan, he commands the screen with a potent mix of intensity and depth, fully embodying a character who is as conflicted within as he is challenged by the external dangers of his quest. Vikram doesn’t just play the role—he lives it, capturing the internal battle of a man torn between his ambitions and the harsh realities he faces. Parvathy, as Gangamma, Thangalaan’s wife, delivers a performance that is both impactful and memorable. Gangamma is far from a mere follower of her husband; she stands as a strong, independent character with her own perspective and influence within the story. Malavika Mohanan plays the role of Aarathi, and she too is fierce and powerful. Her initial few scenes as Aarathi is truly mindblowing.

Malavika Mohanan delivers a fierce and powerful performance as Aarathi, with her initial scenes being particularly striking. Cinematography by A. Kishor Kumar enhances the film, showcasing some truly remarkable visuals. While many scenes, especially those featuring lush greenery and aerial shots, are visually impressive, the sequences set in the mines could have been executed with greater finesse.

Certain parts of the movie, with their mythical elements, evoke a sense of horror, which adds a layer of fun. What’s truly impressive about the film is that it reveals much more beneath the surface. It unfolds like an onion, gradually peeling back layers to reveal deeper complexities.

The film consistently addresses caste politics, exploring the dynamics between the oppressor and the oppressed. Thangalaan's tribe is viewed with contempt by British officers, who exploit their naivety. Throughout the movie, Ranjith delivers a powerful critique of Brahminism and the Varna system. However, he maintains the tribe's dignity by not overtly favouring one side in his portrayal. The movie also explores a parallel theme of the corrupting power of greed. The relentless pursuit of gold, which drives everyone involved, including the tribe, clouds their judgment and distorts their rationality.

Ranjith addresses the issues of Brahminism and Buddhism with a balanced portrayal, presenting perspectives from both sides. Women in the film are depicted as individuals with distinct identities, rather than mere background figures. While the background score is effective, the music could have been more impactful. Given the story's intensity, stronger rhythms and beats might have been more fitting, but music director G. V. Prakash Kumar chose a folk style that, while enjoyable, lacks the power needed for the story.

However, the film falters when it comes to establishing an emotional connection with the characters. It lacks the depth needed for the audience to fully invest in the main characters' journeys. In one particular scene, which impacts Thangalaan and his family, the intended emotional weight falls flat. The effort to create a politically correct narrative seems to have come at the expense of a strong story-driven connection.

Thangalaan stands out as one of Vikram's finest performances, offering him ample scope for acting and showcasing his skills. The first half of the film is deeply engaging, with several edge-of-your-seat moments. While the second half remains thrilling, it occasionally slows down. The climax is particularly powerful, delivering a compelling statement. Thangalaan is definitely a must-see in theatres, with its enchanting story and exceptional performances making it a spectacle that film enthusiasts shouldn't miss.