A simple plot device or a catalyst for emotion? Reevaluating rape scenes in modern Indian cinema

Contemporary cinema often does not hesitate to depict extreme violence on screen. From graphic scenes of impalement and decapitation to harrowing portrayals of rape, films are increasingly showcasing brutality in a stark manner. Recently, Indian cinema seems to be leaning heavily on this trend.

This pattern is evident in Tamil films like 'Raayan', 'Jailer', and even the latest Rajinikanth film, 'Vettaiyan'. Beyond mere violence, the theme of rape is frequently exploited in many movies, often serving as a catalyst for the hero's journey of revenge. While rape is one of the most horrific acts conceivable, is cinema employing it as a means to evoke sympathy from audiences? Do filmmakers imply that something as horrific as rape is the ultimate way to destroy a woman's honour, suggesting it is the worst possible thing that can happen to her, even worse than death? At the same time, whether inspired by fiction or not, such terrible attacks do occur against women in reality.

Many Indian films use rape merely as a plot device to enhance the heroic image of the protagonist or to demonise the villain. For instance, in 'Vettaiyan', the disturbing rape scene is repeated multiple times. The only apparent reason for this is to evoke dread or sympathy from the audience, making them feel more strongly against the perpetrator. The film suggests that the rape serves as a diversion to prevent suspicion about the true motives behind the woman's murder.

The reasoning behind the woman's rape in the movie is quite confusing. At one point, the culprit claims that if rape is discovered to be the motive behind her murder, there won't be much investigation or probing into other possible reasons for her death. If we follow that logic, it raises more questions: the woman was initially targeted with an attempted murder involving a truck. So why did the culprits ultimately choose to rape and kill her? They could have simply made it look like a hit-and-run or an accident.

This inconsistency reveals the problematic nature of how these stories are told, often at the expense of deeper understanding and sensitivity toward victims. Another example is the Mammootty film 'Kannur Squad', where the squad goes to great lengths to catch the perpetrators after a rape is committed. But then again, was the rape necessary for the story? In the movie, it appears that the only reason the police take such extreme measures is because of the rape, suggesting that this violent act is the driving force behind their actions.

Let's consider another example: the Mohanlal-starrer 'Neru'. While the film raises important questions about how victims are treated in society, it also subtly elevates Mohanlal's character as the underdog lawyer who swoops in to save the day.

Is rape a tool to evoke emotions?

Film critic A Chandrasekhar noted that "this pattern of showing rape or violent scenes in excess may stem from a societal increase in aggression and brutality. Ultimately, the decision to include a rape scene or a violent scene lies with the director. In the past, such scenes were often symbolically represented rather than explicitly shown; a violent act didn't need to be depicted in graphic detail. It could be conveyed through metaphor or suggestion, allowing the underlying meaning to resonate without direct representation." He further explained that these days, filmmakers often depict rape scenes without restraint. There's a theory that suggests excessive violence is used to create aversion among audiences, aiming for a sense of catharsis.

However, how much does this show not tell and symbolic representation matter while dealing with a sensitive subject like rape? In reality, what matters even more is how a storyteller is using rape. Regarding whether rape is the only means to evoke strong emotions or if the intended audience response is primarily sympathy, Dr. Tissy Mariam Thomas, a professor at the University of Kerala, noted that "crime is increasingly tolerated in today's society."

"With the rise of social media, our attention spans have significantly diminished, leading to a pattern where only extreme content captures people's interest. Unfortunately, women are often portrayed as objects of 'erotic pleasure' for the audience. When it comes to rape, it represents a severe form of violence that reflects a harsh reality. In cinema, this is often depicted as an artistic expression of that violence, with rape serving as a focal point." She pointed out that filmmakers often use rape as a narrative tool because it provides the audience with a visual shock that captures their attention.

She also mentioned that including rape scenes solely to evoke strong emotions or to rally against the perpetrator may not always be effective. Dr Tissy highlighted that our collective conscience rejects crime and injustice, and it's essential to consider not only the primary survivors but also the secondary survivors and the impact these events have on them.

Movies like Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja' and the Bollywood film 'Pink' resonate with this argument. They tackle tough topics like rape and the experiences of survivors, showing how society views them. In these movies, rape is not a tool to evoke emotions, but it is 'rape - the social vice' that they are talking about. The theme 'Pink' puts forward is women's consent and their right to say no. In no way is it portrayed as a tool to elicit strong emotions because, in the movie, it is already an established fact that sexual assault is an inhuman offence. 'Pink', for instance, emphasises women's consent and right to say 'NO'. The film doesn't exploit the topic for emotional impact; instead, it firmly establishes that sexual assault is an abhorrent crime.

The revenge narrative

In many films, the hero's daughter, friend or loved one becomes a victim of rape, igniting his quest for revenge against the attacker. But how is it just for a man to deliver justice for a woman when the perpetrator is also male? Dr. Tissy pointed out that in some movies, rape scenes are often included just to enhance the hero's image. In reality, how many men would go on a revenge rampage like we see in films when a woman is harmed?

Film critic C S Venkiteswaran observed that, in today's cinema, rape is often depicted without sensitivity to women's issues. While revenge narratives still exist, the emphasis has shifted primarily to the violence itself. "In the past, these scenes often catered to audiences' curiosity about the female body. Today, they have evolved into graphic portrayals of violence, with rape increasingly shown as an expression of brutality. Consequently, the focus has moved away from sensitivity toward women, reducing the depiction of rape to a mere tool of aggression," he said.

Contemporary Indian cinema's portrayal of violence and rape raises significant ethical questions about the representation of such sensitive topics. While films often depict graphic violence as a means to trigger audiences, they frequently reduce the complex issues surrounding rape to mere plot devices that serve the hero's journey or evoke certain emotions. This shift from nuanced storytelling to explicit violence risks desensitising viewers and neglecting the deeper emotional and social implications of these acts. While some films like 'Pink' and 'Maharaja' effectively address the realities faced by survivors, many others exploit these themes for shock value, leading to a troubling narrative that prioritises sensationalism over sensitivity.

As filmmakers navigate this landscape, it is crucial to recognise the potential impact of their choices—not just on the story being told, but on societal perceptions of crime, justice, and the very real consequences faced by victims. Ultimately, a more thoughtful approach to storytelling could foster a deeper understanding of these issues, challenging audiences to engage with the complexities of violence and its aftermath in a more meaningful way.