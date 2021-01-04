Oman-based Keralite who won Rs 40cr in Big Ticket draw finally traced

Dubai: A Keralite, who won the first prize of 20 million Dirham (approximately Rs 40 crore), in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket, was finally traced by the organizers.

The winner N V Abdussalam from Kozhikode, an expatriate who runs a shop at Muscat, Oman, could not be initially traced by the Big Ticket authorities. While his mobile phone was not accessible, emails did not elicit any response.

The Big Ticket officials subsequently sought the help of the Keralite community in the Gulf to locate the winner. Abdussalam, who has been based at Muscat over the last six years, expressed joy in winning the first prize in the lottery. “Big Ticket officials could not contact me over phone as I had erroneously entered the Indian code of +91 along with my mobile number instead of the Oman code of +968,” he said.

This was the fifth time Abdussalam was trying his luck in the Big Ticket lottery. He had purchased the winning ticket having number 323601 online along with some friends. The winning amount will be shared with them, said Abdussalam.

The Big Ticket draw was held on Sunday.

On how he planned to spend the amount won at the draw, Abdussalam said, “I wish to organize a mass wedding for girls belonging to poor families. Moreover, the amount will be used to secure the future of my family, which includes a three-month-old infant.”

Abdussalam had sent his family to Kerala following the outbreak of COVID-19. More plans would be made on spending the prize money after his wife and children return to Oman, said Abdussalam.

The Big Ticket officials have also come across fake messages related to the winner on social media displaying pictures of other people instead of Abdussalam’s. Action would be taken against the people who circulated such messages, said the authorities.

Other winners

Meanwhile, Saju Thomas, a Keralite living in the UAE, won the second prize in the Big Ticket draw amounting to 3 million Dirhams (around Rs 6 crore). Ejaz Rafi Kiyani, a Pakistani, took home 1 million Dirhams (Rs 2 crore) as the third prize winner.