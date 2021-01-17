Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
SUN JAN 17, 2021 8:51 AM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Huge fire breaks out at industrial area near Aluva

Huge fire breaks out at industrial area near Aluva
Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 17, 2021 06:33 AM IST Updated: January 17, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A huge fire broke out on Saturday at the Orion Chemicals factory at the industrial development area in Edayar near Aluva in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The blaze was reported around Saturday midnight and ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to Manorama News. No causalities reported so far.

The fire also caused major damages to many nearby factories, including General Chemicals, Sreekovil Rubber Company and CG Lubricants.

RELATED ARTICLES

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility. However, it is suspected that the lightning caused the fire.

Orion Chemicals is a supplier of organic solvents and speciality mixed solvents for automobile and marine body painting works, laboratory applications, printing works.

The blaze has been doused and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Tags:
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.