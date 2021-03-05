UDF may seal seat-sharing deal in a day or two

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Democratic Front (UDF) hopes to finish the allocation of constituency seats among its member parties in a couple of days, thus having at its disposal exactly a month to hit the campaign trail for the April 6 Kerala Assembly Election. The persisting differences that the Kerala Congress (Joseph) has with the Congress party over a few seats, especially in Kottayam district, is delaying the political combine's plans to seal the ongoing negotiations.

Though the official talks between the UDF allies did not take place on Thursday, the leaders of respective parties held interactions at their personal level. The final seat-sharing agreement would be reached by Friday or Saturday, they said.

The differences with the Kerala Congress (Joseph) are yet to be resolved. But a final agreement with Muslim League is likely to be stamped on Friday. Though the leadership has decided to give three additional seats to the Muslim League, there is still dispute over the constituencies.

Claim on Ettumanoor

P J Joseph is sticking to his demand that barring Pala the remaining eight seats in Kottayam district should be divided equally between his party and Congress. The Congress has however suggested a 5-3 formula. The party is reportedly ready to allot Kaduthuruthy, Changanassery and Poonjar to Kerala Congress (Joseph). Then Puthuppally, Kottayam, Kanjirapally, Ettumanoor and Vaikom seats will go to the Congress share.

The deadlock could be broken if one of the parties gives up on Ettumanoor.

Muvattupuzha too a bother

The Congress has made it clear that it is not willing to exchange the Muvattupuzha constituency with any other seat. The Kerala Congress (Joseph) is however demanding the seat for Francis George.

Congress-League

The Congress and the Muslim League are yet to decide over which party would contest from the Chadayamangalam seat in Kollam district. Earlier there was an understanding that Congress would take over Punalur after allotting Chadayamangalam to the Muslim League, but a section of Congress leaders at the latter place who are keen to try their luck from the constituency has registered their protest.

In place of Chadayamangalam, the League has demanded Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha district, but the RSP has also staked claim for the seat.

Though the Kerala Congress (Joseph) demanded Thiruvambady in place of Perambra, both in Kozhikode district, the Congress has conveyed that this needs to be discussed with the League.

A move to field C P John of the CMP (John) faction from Thiruvambady under the League quota is also under discussion.