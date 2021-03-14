Malayalam
Kummanam in Nemom, Sreedharan in Palakkad: BJP releases list of candidates for Kerala polls

BJP's list of candidaes for Kerala Assembly polls
Suresh Gopi and E Sreedharan
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 14, 2021 03:13 PM IST Updated: March 14, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Former Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will contest from much-hyped constituency Nemom, the only sitting seat of BJP in Kerala, the party announced on Sunday while releasing its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Technocrat E Sreedharan, who recently joined the party, will contest from Palakkad constituency, while its senior leader C K Padmanabhan will take on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom constituency.

In a surprise move, the party has announced that BJP state president K Surendran will contest from two constituencies in the state polls – Manjeswaram constituency in Kasaragod district and Konni in Pathanamthitta.

Another senior leader P K Krishnadas will take on CPI(M)'s I B Satheesh in Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Actor-turned-politicians Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur, while Krishnakumar will try his luck in Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in New Delhi on Sunday.

The party will contest in 115 out of the 140 constituencies in Kerala, he said.

Baring Kazhakkoottam constituency, the BJP has released its list of 114 candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls in New Delhi after its central election committee held a meeting on Saturday, with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was the second CEC meeting over the assembly polls in four states, that also include Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam, besides the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Other top leaders who attended the meeting at the BJP headquarters here, included Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda.

List of candidates:

Kasaragod
Manjeshwar - K Surendran
Kasaragod - Adv. K. Sreekanth
Uduma - A Velayudhan
Kanhangad - M Balraj
Trikaripur - TV Shibin
Kannur
Payyanur - Adv KK Sreedharan
Kalliasseri - Arun Kaithapram
Taliparamba - AP Gangadharan
Irikkur - Aniyamma Rajendran
Azhikode - K Ranjith
Kannur - Adv Archana Vandichal
Dharmadom - CK. Padmanabhan
Thalassery - N Haridas
Kuthuparamba – C Sadanandan Master
Mattanur - Biju Elakkuzhi
Peravoor - Smitha Jayamohan
Wayanad

Mananthavady - Manikuttan
Kalpetta - TM Subeesh
Kozhikode

Vatakara - M Rajesh Kumar
Kuttiady - PP Murali
Nadapuram - MP Rajan
Koyilandy - NP Radhakrishnan
Perambra - KV Sudheer
Balussery - Libin Bhaskar
Elathur - TP Jayachandran Master
Kozhikode North - MT Ramesh
Kozhikode South - Navya Haridas
Beypore - KP Prakash Babu
Kunnamangalam - VK Sajeevan
Koduvally - T Balasoman
Thiruvambady - Baby Ambat
Malappuram

Kondotty - Sheeba Unnikrishnan
Eranad - Adv Dinesh
Nilambur - Adv TK Ashok Kumar
Vandoor - Dr PC Vijayan
Manjeri - PR Rashminath
Perinthalmanna - Adv Suchithra Mattada
Mankada - Sajesh Elayil
Malappuram - Sethumadhavan
Vengara - Preman Master
Vallikkunnu - Peethambaran Palatt
Tirurangadi - Sathaar Haji
Tanur - Narayanan Master
Tirur Dr. Adbul Salaam
Kottakkal - PP Ganesan
Thavanur - Ramesh Kottayipuram
Palakkad
Thrithala - Sanku T Das
Pattambi - KM Haridas
Shornur - G Sandeep Warrier
Ottapalam - P Venugopal
Kongad - M Suresh Babu
Malampuzha - C Krishnakumar
Palakkad - E Sreedharan
Tarur - KP Jayaprakash
Chittur - V Natesan
Nenmara - AN Anurag
Alathur - Prashanth Sivan
Thrissur

Chelakkara - Shajumon Vattekkad
Kunnamkulam - Adv. K K Aneeshkumar
Guruvayur - Adv. Niveditha
Manalur - AN Radhakrishnan
Wadakkanchery - TS Ullas Babu
Ollur - Adv B Gopalakrishnan
Thrissur - Suresh Gopi
Nattika - AK Lochanan
Irinjalakuda - Jacob Thomas
Puthukkad - A Nagesh
Ernakulam

Perumbavoor - TP Sindhu Mol
Angamaly - Adv KV Sabu
Aluva - MN Gopi
Vypin - Adv KS Shyju
Kochi - CG Rajagopal
Trippunithura - Dr KS Radhakrishnan
Ernakulam - Padmaja S Menon
Thrikkakara - S Saji
Kunnathunad - Renu Suresh
Piravom - MA Ashish
Muvattupuzha - Jiji Joseph

Idukki
Thodupuzha - Shyam Raj P
Peermade - Srinagari Rajan
Kottayam

Pala - Dr Prameela Devi
Kaduthuruthy - Lijinlal G
Kottayam - Minerva Mohan
Puthuppally - N Hari
Changanassery - G Raman Nair
Kanjirappally - Alphons Kannanthanam
Alappuzha
Aroor - Aniyappan
Cherthala - PS Jyothis
Alappuzha - R Sandeep Vachaspathi
Ambalappuzha - Anoop Antony Joseph
Haripad - K Soman
Kayamkulam - Pradeep Lal
Mavelikara - Sanju
Chengannur - MV Gopakumar
Pathanamthitta
Thiruvalla - Ashokan Kulanada
Ranni - Padmakumar K
Aranmula - Biju Mathew
Konni - K Surendran
Adoor - Pandalam Prathapan
Kollam district

Chavara - Vivek Gopan

Kunnathur - Raji Prasad

Kottarakkara - Vayakkal Soman

Pathanapuram - Jithin Dev

Punalur - Ayoor Murali

Chadayamangalam - Vishnu Pattathanam

Chathannoor - BB Gopakumar

Thiruvananthapuram district

Attingal - P Sudheer

Chirayinkeezhu - Ashanath

Nedumangad - JR Padmakumar

Vattiyoorkavu - VV Rajesh

Thiruvananthapuram - Krishnakumar

Nemom - Kummanam Rajasekharan

Aruvikkara - C Sivankutty

Parassala - Karamana Jayan

Kattakkada - P K Krishnadas

Neyyattinkara - Rajasekharan Nair

