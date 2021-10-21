Moulding responsible citizens of the future

It is a huge responsibility to be a principal of a school in Kerala, which boasts of a high literacy rate. Meeting the soaring expectations of parents is no small feat either.

One of the major achievements of Jaya Nagarajan, the principal of Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi School in Thrissur, is that she has been able to win the praise of both students and parents.

"I cannot teach anybody anything I can only make them think"-- Jaya invokes Socrates to reveal her philosophy.

Nalini Chandran, founder of the school, believes in the traditional education that is rooted in the Guru-disciple bond. The 'Gurudakshina' award, given to the students, is one of the key features of the educational institution that traverses an alternate path.

Jaya firmly believes that if the students are able to befriend books from a very young age, it would benefit them in their future. The objective of the school is to transform the students into responsible individuals in the society, according to her.

Pointing out that the students are at the school to mingle with other children of their age group, the principal said the school years will also help to make lasting friendships.

Right from a very young age, students should understand the importance of respecting the opinions of others and being obedient. Along with that, students should begin to take responsibility of their actions and accept failures, she added.

Jaya also believes that students should be able take up leadership roles and at the same time they should be able to accept and follow the leadership of others. A meaningful exchange of 'give-and-take' should take place right from school years.

The quarrels and compromises of the school years will give the students first-hand experiences on what to expect in the future. The students should also be proud and humble, Jaya said.

