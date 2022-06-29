Will SC give nod for Maha floor test amid political crisis?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has begun proceedings into a plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala took note that an urgent hearing was needed in view of the decision taken by Koshyari asking the MVA government to prove the majority.

Koshyari's letter comes amid the rebellion in the ruling Shiv Sena by senior minister Eknath Shinde, who has been camping in Guwahati since last week with a majority of party legislators and several independent MLAs, which has pushed the government led by Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, into a crisis.

In his letter sent to Maharashtra Legislature's Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari, said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm."

"The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made," the letter said.

Maha CM chairs cabinet meeting



A cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is underway at Mantralaya in Mumbai while the Supreme Court is hearing a plea challenging the state Governor's direction for a floor test on Thursday.



Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal are attending the meeting virtually as they have tested positive for coronavirus.

After reaching Mantralaya or the state secretariat, the CM paid his respect to the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and B R Ambedkar.

"Malafide, unconstitutional, and illegal"



Sunil Prabhu alleged in the Supreme Court that Maharashtra Governor's direction to the MVA government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday was "malafide, unconstitutional, and illegal."



The petition contended that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari vide communication dated June 28, 2022 (which was received today i.e., on June 29 at about 9:00 am) has decided to hold a floor test in complete defiance of the fact that this court is seized of the issue of the disqualification proceedings.

"Such undue haste is manifestly arbitrary and therefore violative of Article 14," said the plea and sought directions seeking setting aside of the impugned communication sent by the Governor to the Chief Minister as well as to the secretary of the Assembly.

"It is submitted that this Court is considering the validity of the disqualification proceedings and has kept the matter for hearing on July 11, 2022. The issue of disqualification is directly connected/interlinked with the issue of floor tests.

"It is submitted that the impugned communications are entirely based on media reports with no concrete material whatsoever. None of the 39 MLAs, it appears, have individually or collectively written to the Hon'ble Governor about their decision to withdraw support from the MVA-led government," the plea said.

Earlier, the apex court on June 27 had kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11, and also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

Rebels on the move



Maharashtra MLAs, led by dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, checked out of the hotel in Guwahati and left for the airport on Wednesday evening.



After delaying their departure by around two hours, the dissident MLAs decided to leave for Goa, from where they will go to Mumbai for the floor test on Thursday, sources said.

The travel schedule is also dependent on the Supreme Court proceedings that were underway, they said.

In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena along with some Independent MLAs were camping in Guwahati, around 2,700 km away from Mumbai, since June 22.

BJP uncoils



BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Tuesday night met the governor and requested him to ask the Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly, claiming that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress



coalition dispensation seemed to be in the minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has urged the state legislature secretariat's principal secretary Rajendra Bhagwat to ensure protection to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are scheduled to arrive in the state for the floor test on June 30.

"Clear threats have been given to some MLAs in the state. Democracy has to be protected and hence we requested the officials to ensure necessary measures," Mungantiwar said.

Earlier in the day, the party leaders held a meeting at the official residence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis here.

Party position



Following is the party position in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly:



Shiv Sena 55

NCP 53

Congress 44

BJP 106

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3

Samajwadi Party 2

AIMIM 2

Prahar Janshakti Party 2

MNS 1

CPI (M) 1

PWP 1

Swambhimani Paksha 1

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1

Jansurajya Shakti Party 1

Krantikari Shetkari Party 1

Independents 13

--

There is one vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke last month. Out of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 39 have rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with 10 independents.

Two NCP members - Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal - have tested COVID-19 positive, while two other party legislators - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - are currently in Jail.

(With inputs from PTI)