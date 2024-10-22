J&K police dismantle militant recruitment module linked to LeT

The Counter-Intelligence Wing (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir police raided several districts of the valley on Tuesday to dismantle a new militant outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said.

The multiple districts raided include Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama, they said.

During the operation, a recruitment module of a newly formed terrorist organisation was dismantled. The module was operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known by his alias 'Baba Hamas', reported PTI, with raids still underway.