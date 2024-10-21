'Don't fly Air India from November 1-19,' Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues new threat

In a fresh warning, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Monday urged passengers to avoid flying on Air India flights between November 1 and 19. According to India Today, he said that an attack could take place on Air India flights during these dates, which coincide with the 40th anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots or the "Sikh genocide."



Pannun, the founder of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), holds dual citizenship in Canada and the US. He made a similar threat around the same time last year. This new warning comes at a time when Indian airlines have been receiving multiple bomb threat hoax calls, adding to the ongoing security concerns.

The warning also coincides with a strained diplomatic situation between India and Canada. The diplomatic tensions escalated after Canada accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a claim India has strongly denied.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated on Monday that public safety is the government’s top priority after nearly 100 bomb threats against flights in seven days since October 14. He also announced that regulations are being amended to place individuals responsible for such threats on no-fly lists.

In November 2023, Pannun released a video warning that Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport would be renamed and remain closed on November 19. He advised people to avoid flying with Air India on that day. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged Pannun with several offences, including criminal conspiracy, promoting religious enmity, and violating the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Last December, Pannun also threatened an attack on the Indian Parliament by December 13, a date that marks the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament. Additionally, in January this year, he issued threats against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, calling on gangsters to target them on Republic Day.

Since July 2020, Pannun has been designated as a terrorist by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs for leading SFJ, which advocates for the creation of an independent Sikh state. The Indian government banned SFJ in 2019, labelling it an "unlawful association" due to its involvement in anti-national activities.