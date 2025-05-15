The Home Department has designated Arrest Information Officers to maintain the information about the names and address of the person arrested and nature of the offence in police stations. The information shall be prominently displayed in every police station in any manner including digital mode as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

An officer not below the rank of an Assistant Sub Inspector of police in each police station as decided by the Station House Officer or An officer not below the rank of an Assistant Sub Inspector of police/Sub Inspector of police of each District Crimes Records Bureau as decided by the District Police Chief shall serve as Arrest information officers in Kerala police stations.

Sub-Section (b) of section 37 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (Central Act 46 of 2023) empowers the State Government to designate a police officer not below the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector of police in every district and in every police station who shall be responsible for maintaining the information about the names and addresses of the persons arrested, nature of the offence with which charged, which shall be prominently displayed in any manner including in digital mode in every police station and at the district head quarters. The government has designated the officers based on this provision.