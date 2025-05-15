New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused intervention for now in the FIR lodged against BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for calling Colonel Sofiya Qureshi a "sister of terrorists".

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the police to register the FIR against the minister. While hearing an urgent plea against the HC direction, Chief Justice BR Gavai said, "A Person holding such an office is expected to maintain such a decree...every sentence uttered by a minister has to be with responsibility."

The bench, also comprising Justice AG Masih, directed the minister's counsel to approach the High Court. The apex court also refused to pass any interim orders in the matter. Claiming the media had taken the statement out of context, the minister's counsel told the SC bench that Shah had recorded his apology and that the statement was widely misunderstood.

Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had become the face of the 'Operation Sindoor' after they gave press briefings about the military operations carried out by the Indian Air Force against Pakistani terrorist sites.

But Vijay Shah courted controversy when he said that "Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the… humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi" (Those people who wiped off the vermilion powder of our sisters...we avenged them by sending their sister to destroy them.)

He later posted a video on X, publicly apologising for his remarks.