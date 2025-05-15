Pulwama: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Nader Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, police said.

The operation turned into an encounter when the hiding terrorists opened fire at the approaching security personnel, prompting retaliatory gunfire that is still ongoing, police added.

#Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 15, 2025

This is the second encounter between security forces and terrorists this week. On Tuesday, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including operational chief Shahid Kuttay, were killed in a gunfight in Shopian district.

India has stepped up surveillance and anti-terror operations after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and assured strict action against those behind it. The ongoing encounter in Pulwama is seen as part of sustained efforts by security forces to eliminate active terror networks in the region and ensure such attacks are not repeated.

(With IANS inputs)