Jammu: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Shukroo Keller area of south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

The operation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists opened fire on the troops, prompting retaliatory action.

All three terrorists were neutralised in the exchange of fire, the officials added.

Security personnel remain on heightened alert following recent cross-border tensions and drone sightings along the Jammu and Punjab borders.

The incident comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that while operations have been paused for now, the future course will depend entirely on Islamabad’s behaviour. “Terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together,” he said, reaffirming India’s hardened stance against cross-border terrorism.