Iconic cricketer Kapil Dev expressed anguish at the death of 11 fans in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations. "In the future, if any team wins, keep it calm. Lives are more important than celebrations. Let's put it that way," Kapil Dev told news agency PTI on Thursday.

Tragedy befell a section of the RCB fanbase that had rushed to the gates of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium Wednesday afternoon, hoping to join the celebrations held inside.

People walk past shoes left behind following a stampede outside a cricket stadium in Bengaluru, India, June 4, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer

While the stadium's capacity is around 35,000, it is understood that more than two lakh people thronged the area, resulting in the stampede.

"I feel very bad about that. I think we have to learn from each other. Next time something like this (title-winning celebrations) happens, people should be more conscious. People do make a mistake," Kapil said.

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain has urged the stakeholders to be careful while organising celebrations. "Mistakes should not be on that scale where you are having fun, and you lose lives."