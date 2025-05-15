The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is out, but it seems to have sparked confusion rather than excitement. Soon after its release, netizens pointed out there was nothing original in the movie and the film seems to be an exact copy of the Hollywood film 'Champions'. One person even made the observation that 'Champions' itself is the remake of the Spanish movie 'Campeons'.

As per the trailer, the film features Aamir Khan as a basketball who ends up getting arrested in a drunk-and-drive case, after a heated argument with a senior on the court. As a punishment, the judge asks him to coach a special needs team. Initially hesitant, Aamir ends up getting emotionally invested in his players, and is hell-bent on making them win a tournament.

The film is marketed as the spiritual sequel to Aamir's directorial debut, 'Taare Zameen Par', which was an exemplary film that celebrated resilience and difference.

Many also shared their disappointment regarding Bollywood and how it is mostly resorting to remakes over the years, instead of experimenting with original stories.

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' have announced that the film will hit theatres on June 20. Aamir will be working alongside 10 debutant actors - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar in the film. Genelia Deshmukh will be seen as Aamir's love interest in his next. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' marks Aamir’s return to the silver screen after his 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was the official Indian remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer "Forrest Gump". The project has been made under the direction of R. S. Prasanna, who is known for directing 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the screenplay for the drama has been written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The songs for the movie have been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The background score has been provided by Ram Sampath.