New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the implementation of directives issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) urging states to transfer students from unrecognised madrassas to government schools.



A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra considered the arguments presented by a senior advocate representing the Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind. The advocate argued that the NCPCR's communications and subsequent actions taken by some states required a stay.

The organisation has challenged the action of the Uttar Pradesh and Tripura governments, directing that students of unrecognised madrassas should be shifted to government schools. The top court ordered the communications of the NCPCR issued on June 7 and June 25 this year should not be acted upon. It also said the consequential orders of the states should also remain stayed. It also permitted the Muslim body to make states, other than Uttar Pradesh and Tripura as parties to its petition.