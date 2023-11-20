Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

15 boats destroyed in fire at Visakhapatnam jetty area

PTI
Published: November 20, 2023 10:29 AM IST
PTI11_20_2023_000011B
The fire broke out in a town jetty area where fishing boats were anchored. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out in a jetty area here in the early hours of Monday and gutted at least 15 fishing boats, officials said.

The cause of the fire, which broke out around 1 am and was doused by 4 am, is yet to be ascertained, according to officials.

The fire broke out in a town jetty area where fishing boats were anchored. After receiving information about the blaze, firefighters rushed to the spot, Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer S Renukayya told PTI.

RELATED ARTICLES

"We pressed 12 fire tenders into service and took help from the National Disaster Response Force and the Visakhapatnam Port Trust," he said.

The officer said there are no reports of any casualties so far.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.