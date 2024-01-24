Fishing boat catches fire in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A fire broke out on a fishing boat, 'Milan', in the early hours of Wednesday at Beypore, causing significant damage estimated at around Rs 60 lakh. The incident occurred at 3:30 am while the boat, owned by Gireesh Thottungal of Puthiyappa, was docked at the yard for repairs near the BC Road Community Hall.



The fire, reportedly, erupted from the boat's cabin, charred its ceiling, fishing nets and utensils, and other items kept inside. Fortunately, no individuals were aboard at the time of the incident.

After being informed by the locals, the fire brigade from Meenchantha extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other boats docked in the yard. Police officials from Beypore and Feroke also reached the spot.

As said by the fire force officials, they safely shifted the two cooking gas cylinders stored inside the boat - one of which was full - before initiating the firefighting operation. The officials also exercised extra care to safeguard over five nearby boats.

"The boat's engine remained safe. We used a float pump instead of a normal pump to minimize the risk of the fire spreading", said an official from Meenchantha Fire Station. The cause of the fire is still unclear.